Most Americans Turn Extremely Bearish on Bitcoin

U.S. adults think that the largest cryptocurrency will be trading below the $12,000 in six months from now

According to a recent survey published by Morning Consult, U.S. adults believe that the price of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is set to drop to $11,500 within the next six months.

The survey shows that the average American is turning more bearish on Bitcoin amid the collapse of the FTX exchange . In October, U.S. adults predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency would be able to remain above the $15,000 level.

When it comes to those survey participants who own cryptocurrencies, they are predictably more optimistic. Crypto holders are convinced that Bitcoin will be trading at the $17,500 level in six months.

The price of Bitcoin is down 76.00% from its all-time high of $69,044 which was achieved a few years ago.

Despite the fact that some analysts are saying that crypto is now dead following the implosion of the FTX empire, a bigger share of the survey respondents is convinced that crypto will still be around in ten years from now.

Twenty-one percent of U.S. adults still intend to purchase cryptocurrencies in December in spite of the ongoing crypto winter. There has been only a minor drop in purchase consideration compared to October.

Those survey participants who own crypto tend to view digital currencies as long-term investments.