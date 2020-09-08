Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma Claims Millennials Prefer Bitcoin Over Gold

Tue, 09/08/2020 - 17:45
Alex Dovbnya
Morgan Stanley's Ruchir Sharma recommends adding Bitcoin and gold to your portfolio due to money printing
Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma Claims Millennials Prefer Bitcoin Over Gold
During a Sept. 8 interview with CNN’s Julia Chatterley, Morgan Stanley’s chief global strategist and head of emerging markets Ruchir Sharma that millennials prefer Bitcoin over gold: 

“Generally, I think what’s that telling you is that there is this lingering feeling out there that given what central banks are doing in terms of printing so much money, there is a search for alternative assets. So, I think that these assets could keep doing.”   

An asset for the adventurous

Sharma further explains that gold does particularly well when interest rates adjusted for inflation are negative.

The lustrous metal surged to its new all-time high of $2,058 in early August but has since retraced to $1,937.

The central banks, according to Sharma, will be “much much” behind the curve if inflation strikes back.

The prominent Indian investors recommend allocating up to “five percent or so” of your portfolio to gold or, alternatively, to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for those who are more “adventurous.”

BTC is still up 64 percent year-to-date despite suffering a significant pullback over the past week.

BitcoinBTC
The bellwether continues to make significant headway with adoption on Wall Street two years after Morgan Stanley defined it as an institutional asset class.  

A Bitcoin-curious generation

As reported by U.Today, millennials are far more likely to own any cryptocurrency than baby boomers, according to a 2019 YouGov poll.

Considering that $68 trln of wealth is expected to be passed down to younger generations over the next two decades, a chunk of its money could possibly flow into Bitcoin as noted by Grayscale's managing director Michael Sonnenshein.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Flare CEO Names Main Disadvantages of Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 19:27
Alex Dovbnya
Hugo Philion, the CEO of Flare Networks, sheds light on the biggest disadvantages of Ethereum 2.0
Flare CEO Names Main Disadvantages of Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake
In an interview with prolific XRP evangelist Crypto Eri, Flare Networks CEO and founder Hugo Philion shared his take on the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that will underpin the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain.   

While Philion claims that PoS is “great,” there are some major issues that he thinks have to be addressed.

Capital inefficiency

The initial purpose of Flare is bringing together the value of ecosystems but they also have a more far-reaching goal of scaling Ethereum.

Philion explains that PoS is “extremely inefficient” in terms of capital usage:

“Essentially, it's basing the safety of the network on the value of the staking token. So, when Ethereum moves to proof of stake, the safety of the network will partly be based on the value of Ethereum. That really caps the use cases that it can reliably be used for without a massive expansion of the value ” 

Moreover, he underscores the risk of nefarious actors taking control of the network, which was recently discussed by Vitalik Buterin

Flare, on the other hand, is not basing the safety of the whole network on the token’s value:

“So, we're just taking a very different direction on how we reach consensus. We feel that that scales both for a number of transactions per second and also for essentially use cases or what you can do with the network.

“Very decentralized” 

Philion says that the immediate value of Flare is to provide a platform for XRP to be used with smart contracts:

“We’ve defined this quite succinctly, I think with the FXRP system and the Flared paper.”    

The Flare network is “very decentralized” since it is controlled by its nodes, not by its token:   

“If there did become a concentration control say all the nodes were for some reason based in some area that can change very quickly and there's no uh there's nothing that can stop that from changing. Whereas, if you have a token that owns a network that token can stop that from changing. So, that's very important.”

Alex Dovbnya

