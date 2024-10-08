Moonveil Launches Its L2 on Polygon CDK in Testnet: Details

Advertisement

Moonveil Web3 gaming innovator has announced the upcoming launch of its gamer-centric L2 solution testnet. The novel ZK-enabled network is powered by Polygon Chain Development Kit.

Moonveil releases its own L2 on Polygon CDK in testnet

Web3 game development studio Moonveil announced the upcoming release of its own L2 blockchain, dubbed Moonveil Chain. It leverages Polygon Chain Development Kit and, therefore, relies on the latest developments in Polygon's stack.

🚀 Get ready! 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥 𝐙𝐊 𝐋𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝟐 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐧, powered by @0xPolygon CDK and connecting to the Agglayer for next-level scalability and seamless gameplay.



Don’t miss our 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐧-𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞 "𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠… pic.twitter.com/A6lwSlvepl — Moonveil.gg (@Moonveil_Studio) October 8, 2024

Moonveil’s L2 blockchain achieves high performance through fast network finality, frequent validity proofs and Polygon Zero technology, which offers the fastest ZK proof in the world. Thanks to its leveraging of Polygon zkEVM, transaction costs are dramatically reduced, making gas fees a nonissue for gamers.

The use of recursive STARK technology, meanwhile, means developers can create a wide range of dApps and games without having to rewrite code.

M.J Wang, cofounder and CEO of Moonveil Entertainment, highlights the importance of this release for the entire Polygon- and AggLayer-focused ecosystem of crypto games:

Moonveil is excited to announce the upcoming launch of our Layer 2 Chain testnet, a key step toward revolutionizing gaming with unmatched scalability and performance. Powered by Polygon CDK and AggLayer, this chain offers a fast, secure, and customizable solution for developers and gamers alike. Alongside the launch, our node sales will soon begin, inviting the community to be a part of this transformative journey.

By modularizing functions such as transactions and oracles and distributing them across different layers and modules, the speed and efficiency of the entire network can be greatly improved, with lower operational costs and stronger attendant security benefits.

Moonveil's Flaming Pets game kicks off for players

The platform's testnet also leverages the AggLayer, an interoperability infrastructure codeveloped by Polygon Labs. The AggLayer is set to offer unified cross-chain liquidity, which is essential for smooth interoperability and collaboration between game products.

As MORE tokens are used for gas, mismatches between gas tokens and in-game tokens are also eliminated, ensuring a smooth, chain-abstracted experience and effortless user onboarding.

Alongside the testnet launch, Moonveil has announced the upcoming release of Flaming Pets, an on-chain game set in a magical world of 25 enchanted castles. This strategic multiplayer arena game will serve as a key tool for optimizing the studio’s L2 technology and furnishing players with an exciting, competitive gameplay experience.