    Moonveil Launches Its L2 on Polygon CDK in Testnet: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Moonveil, cutting-edge gaming development studio, shares details of its upcoming Polygon CDK L2 release in testnet
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 13:50
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Moonveil Web3 gaming innovator has announced the upcoming launch of its gamer-centric L2 solution testnet. The novel ZK-enabled network is powered by Polygon Chain Development Kit.

    Moonveil releases its own L2 on Polygon CDK in testnet

    Web3 game development studio Moonveil announced the upcoming release of its own L2 blockchain, dubbed Moonveil Chain. It leverages Polygon Chain Development Kit and, therefore, relies on the latest developments in Polygon's stack.

    Moonveil’s L2 blockchain achieves high performance through fast network finality, frequent validity proofs and Polygon Zero technology, which offers the fastest ZK proof in the world. Thanks to its leveraging of Polygon zkEVM, transaction costs are dramatically reduced, making gas fees a nonissue for gamers. 

    The use of recursive STARK technology, meanwhile, means developers can create a wide range of dApps and games without having to rewrite code.

    M.J Wang, cofounder and CEO of Moonveil Entertainment, highlights the importance of this release for the entire Polygon- and AggLayer-focused ecosystem of crypto games:

    Moonveil is excited to announce the upcoming launch of our Layer 2 Chain testnet, a key step toward revolutionizing gaming with unmatched scalability and performance. Powered by Polygon CDK and AggLayer, this chain offers a fast, secure, and customizable solution for developers and gamers alike. Alongside the launch, our node sales will soon begin, inviting the community to be a part of this transformative journey.

    By modularizing functions such as transactions and oracles and distributing them across different layers and modules, the speed and efficiency of the entire network can be greatly improved, with lower operational costs and stronger attendant security benefits.

    Moonveil's Flaming Pets game kicks off for players

    The platform's testnet also leverages the AggLayer, an interoperability infrastructure codeveloped by Polygon Labs. The AggLayer is set to offer unified cross-chain liquidity, which is essential for smooth interoperability and collaboration between game products. 

    As MORE tokens are used for gas, mismatches between gas tokens and in-game tokens are also eliminated, ensuring a smooth, chain-abstracted experience and effortless user onboarding. 

    Alongside the testnet launch, Moonveil has announced the upcoming release of Flaming Pets, an on-chain game set in a magical world of 25 enchanted castles. This strategic multiplayer arena game will serve as a key tool for optimizing the studio’s L2 technology and furnishing players with an exciting, competitive gameplay experience.

    #GameFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

