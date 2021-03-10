ENG
MoneyGram Now Added by Binance P2P for Crypto Trading After Parting Ways with Ripple

Wed, 03/10/2021 - 10:28
Yuri Molchan
Binance P2P has added former Ripple partner MoneyGram as an option for crypto trading in Arabic countries
MoneyGram Now Added by Binance P2P for Crypto Trading After Parting Ways with Ripple
Binance has just announced in a blog post that it has expanded the number of payment options for buying and selling crypto for its clients in the Arab world, adding a former Ripple partner, MoneyGram.

Binance P2P adds MoneyGram and CashU as new payment methods

The largest global exchange, Binance, has spread the word that it has expanded its pool of payments for crypto traders in Arab countries to two more global platforms: MoneyGram and CashU.

MoneyGram breaks up with Ripple

As reported by U.Today earlier this week, Ripple fintech giant has officially ended its partnership with MoneyGram remittance behemoth that began in 2019.

In February, the San Francisco-based MoneyGram suspended trading on the Ripple-provided platform over the lawsuit initiated by the U.S. regulator, the SEC, against Ripple in late December.

According to earlier media reports, Ripple was the biggest MoneyGram shareholder and, in late November of last year, it sold around 33 percent of MoneyGram stocks (MGI).

Ripple Officially Ends Its Partnership with MoneyGram

MoneyGram shares drop seven percent after parting ways with Ripple

After the partnership was terminated, MGI showed a fall of seven percent. At the moment, it is trading at $6.90 after a small rise.

Ripple had been supporting MoneyGram with investments later on as well, accounting for the greatest share of the company's recent profits. Ripple had also been paying MoneyGram for the use of its platform and XRP.

