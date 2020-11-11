Back

Monero-Mining Botnet Exploits Bugs in Oracle WebLogic and Drupal

Wed, 11/11/2020 - 18:05
Alex Dovbnya
A Chinese crypto-mining botnet is taking advantage of vulnerabilities in Oracle WebLogic and Drupal
According to Bleeping Computer, a Chinese botnet has exploited some bugs in Oracle WebLogic, a popular server for running enterprise applications, and content management system Drupal.  

Its report cites the findings of Mountain View-based cloud cybersecurity provider Lacework that found a new version of the malware.     

Dubbed “Muhstik,” the botnet in question has been around since March 2018. It is infamous for attacking Linux-based services like WordPress as well as devices powered by the internet of things (IoT) technology.      

Like a slew of similar botnets, Muhstik relies on XMRig, an open-source CPU miner for privacy coin Monero (XMR), for monetization purposes.     

The botnet receives an instruction to download the miner from command-and-control (C&C) servers, according to researcher Chris Hall:

“Usually Muhstik will be instructed to download an XMRrig miner and a scanning module. The scanning module is used for growing the botnet through targeting other Linux servers and home routers.”    

Based on its malware upload paths, Muhstik was attributed to a Chinese firm. Its C&C also shares that same SSL certificate with a site devoted to a popular anime character.       

As reported by U.Today, the Stantinko gang adopted innovative techniques to obfuscate their cryptojacking operations earlier this year.  

In 2019, French cyberpolice shut down a botnet that was responsible for infecting hundreds of thousands Windows computers around the globe.

