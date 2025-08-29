Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is mainly bearish, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.55% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support. However, if sellers' pressure continues and the candle closes near $109,620, there is a chance to see a test of the $109,000 mark soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is breaking the support of $109,823.

If the bar closes below that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further drop to the $105,000 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If bulls lose the interim zone of $110,000, traders may witness a test of the $100,000-$105,000 range shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $109,254 at press time.