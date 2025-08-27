Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance: 52.9 Million DOGE Leave World's Largest Crypto Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has been choppy all week, but one thing stood out from the usual chartspotting: a new Dogecoin whale pulled 52.9 million DOGE off the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance.

Advertisement

That is almost $12 million worth of liquidity that left the exchange in just under a day. The movements came in two big tranches, first 32.9 million DOGE, then another 20 million, both routed into a wallet that appeared only recently and now holds the whole stash.

The scale is not as important as the context here. Dogecoin has a circulating supply in the hundreds of billions, but when a single address consolidates that much volume, it can change how the order book functions in the short term.

Advertisement

Binance is still the busiest place for DOGE, but now it looks like they have fewer of the coins available. This is usually seen as a sign that the holder does not want to trade them on the open market, but rather just hold on to them. This idea has been backed up by the past, when similar outflows happened before recoveries from local lows.

Dogecoin's price roller coaster

Prices have been changing a lot lately. DOGE dropped to $0.1899 earlier this week, but then it went up to $0.2205 at press time. The whale's timing lined up with that bounce, so now we are left wondering if this is just opportunistic accumulation or the start of something bigger.

The next important number to watch is $0.2350, but the bigger picture is that there is less money on the market and more power in the hands of one wallet.