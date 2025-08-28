Advertisement
    VanEck CEO: 'Ethereum Is Wall Street Token'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 7:46
    The head of VanEck believes that Ethereum (ETH) is the go-to asset for Wall Street
    During a recent appearance on Fox Business, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck stated that Ethereum (ETH) is "the Wall Street token." 

    He is convinced that Ethereum will be at the very center of the stablecoin bonanza that is taking over financial institutions. 

    "It's going to be Ethereum or something else that uses Ethereum's kind of methodology called EVM," van Eck said. 

    More ETF inflows 

    According to data provided by SoSoValue, BlackRock's ETHA attracted another $262 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) on Wednesday, which shows a consistently high level of institutional demand. 

    The blockbuster ETF now boasts more than $17 billion worth of total assets. 

    For comparison, VanEck's ETHV has attracted a relatively modest $3.35 million worth of inflows. 

    Whale bets more on ETH

    According to data provided by analytical firm Lookonchain, a whale continues to add to his Ethereum (ETH) long, which has now approached a staggering $298 million.

    ETH is currently changing hands at $4,571, according to CoinGecko data. 

    The whale in question will get liquidated if the price of the flagship altcoin drops below $4,343.

    #Ethereum News #VanEck
