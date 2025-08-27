Bitcoin Forming This Bullish Pattern. Is New ATH Close?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin, the bellwether cryptocurrency, appears to be in the process of forming an inverse head and shoulders (iHS) pattern.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $111,491, CoinGecko data shows. The cryptocurrency has dipped by 2% over the past 24 hours.

Potential bullish reversal

This is a bullish reversal pattern, which typically signals the start of a new uptrend. It is characterized by a "head" being flanked by two "shoulders." The left shoulder is near $110,500, while the left shoulder mirrors it around the same price zone. The head of the pattern is $108,000, which marks Bitcoin's local low that was recorded on Aug. 26.

On the one-hour chart shared by prominent trader Josh Olszewicz, the "neckline" is located around the $112,500 level. This is the horizontal resistance that needs to be crossed for Bitcoin's rally to resume. If Bitcoin manages to pull off a convincing breakout above the neckline, it would confirm the uptrend.

It should be noted that the pattern in question could still end up failing if there is no clear breakout.

Facing "double top" pattern

As reported by U.Today, prominent trader Peter Brandt recently warned that Bitcoin was facing a double top pattern following its recent correction.

To avoid such a bearish setup, Bitcoin bulls would need to reclaim the make-or-break $117,570 level.

Earlier, Brandt claimed that there was a 30% chance that Bitcoin had reached its peak in August.

The lifetime high of the world's leading currently stands at $124,128, according to CoinGecko data. Bitcoin is currently down nearly 10% from that local peak.