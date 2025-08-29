Advertisement
    Cardano ETF Approval Now 87% Likely Before Major Deadline

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 15:27
    Expectations in place for potential Cardano ETF
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to Cardanians, a Cardano focused X community account, the SEC deadline to approve or deny the Grayscale Cardano ADA Trust ETF is Oct. 26, 2025.  

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently stated its decision to extend its review of Grayscale’s proposed spot Cardano exchange-traded fund (ETF) until late October 2025. The SEC’s delay of Grayscale’s Cardano ETF was in line with the regulator's recent slowdown on nearly all spot crypto ETF decisions.

    Earlier this month, the Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF was added to Delaware's official registration portal. The SEC has already acknowledged NYSE Arca’s 19b-4 form for Grayscale's spot Cardano ETF earlier this year, with expectations now in place for a potential approval despite the recent delay.

    Cardanians stated that on Polymarket, the current approval odds for the Cardano ETF are at 87%, while Bloomberg analysts have updated the odds of an ETF approval to 75%.

    These figures indicate expectations of the likelihood of approval with the Cardano community now looking forward to the Oct. 26, 2025 deadline.

    Cardano news

    Cardano's Input Output has introduced Halo2-Plutus verifier, an open source project that would unlock zero-knowledge proofs for Cardano. Zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) are essential as they remain a cornerstone for enhancing privacy, scalability and security.

    The Halo2-Plutus verifier is an open-source repository designed to generate and verify ZKPs using Halo2 and integrate them into Plinth smart contracts on Cardano. Its primary goal is to support the Midnight-Cardano zk-bridge, although it also enables broader applications, such as membership proofs, range proofs and confidential transactions, among others.

    The tool bridges the advanced cryptographic capabilities of the Halo2 proof system with the Plutus smart contract platform (and its high-level language, Plinth) on Cardano.

    #Cardano News #Cardano #Cardano ETF
