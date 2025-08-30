Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 30/08/2025 - 10:02
    Countdown now begins to SEC deadline
    Advertisement
    Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As reported by Wu Blockchain, Grayscale has filed an S-1 registration with the SEC to launch a Cardano (ADA) ETF, following up on its previously submitted 19b-4 filing. Earlier this month, the Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF was added to Delaware's official registration portal, a move that usually preceded S-1 filings in the past.

    Advertisement

    Cardanians, a Cardano-focused X community account, highlighted the latest development in a recent tweet.

    According to Cardanians, the S-1 is the official registration that explains how the Cardano ETF would work.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 07:35
    Cardano Gains Steam in Altcoin ETF Race
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready for $5,000 Drive, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Everything Next Week, XRP Crash to $2.50 Incoming?
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Fork, RLUSD Becomes Key Feature on Aave’s Lending Platform, Cardano Eyes Golden Cross — Crypto News Digest

    The filing reveals the Cardano ETF's planned ticker to be GADA on NYSE Arca. The custody would be handled by the Coinbase Custody platform, and it would track ADA's price using the CoinDesk Cardano Index (ADX). Shares would be issued in blocks of 10,000 and may enable ADA staking for rewards in the future.

    Countdown to SEC deadline begins

    The SEC acknowledged NYSE Arca’s 19b-4 form for Grayscale's spot Cardano ETF earlier this year; Cardanians added that with the S-1 and 19b-4 filings in, Grayscale seems prepared and likely counting on SEC approval.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/29/2025 - 15:27
    Cardano ETF Approval Now 87% Likely Before Major Deadline
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The SEC's decision on the Cardano exchange-traded fund (ETF) is expected in late October 2025, with Oct. 26 hinted at as a likely date.

    The Cardano community has begun a countdown to the SEC's deadline, which might either approve or deny the Grayscale Cardano ETF, potentially placing ADA in a vehicle preferred by professional investors and advisors. As reported, the current approval odds for the Cardano ETF are at 87% on Polymarket while Bloomberg analysts estimate 75%.

    ADA currently ranks as the 10th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $29.78 billion and trades at $0.833.

    #Cardano ETF #Grayscale News #Cardano News #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 30, 2025 - 8:05
    SHIB Meme Coin On Fire with + 3,172% Growth: Details
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 30, 2025 - 7:37
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 30, 2025 - 10:02
    Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 30, 2025 - 8:05
    SHIB Meme Coin On Fire with + 3,172% Growth: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 30, 2025 - 7:37
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all