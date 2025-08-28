Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is almost green today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the exception to the rule as its rate has declined by 0.07%.

Image by TradingView

Depsite today's slight fall, the rate of ETH is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If a breakout of the $4,633 level occurs, growth is likely to continue to the $4,700 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is neutral as the price of the main altcoin is far from support and resistance levels.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, sideways trading in the range of $4,500-$4,700 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the nearest level of $4,788. Until the rate is below it, there is a chance of witnessing a correction. However, if it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $5,000 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $4,590 at press time.