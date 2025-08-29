Advertisement
    Where Will XRP Fall? New Price Prediction Gives Possible Scenario

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 13:01
    New XRP price prediction reveals where price bloodbath may stop
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has been on a bit of a slide back to some familiar territory, and the market is now looking to see if the token will hit around $2.83 — a level that has been a key spot for it already this month. The latest pullback began right after the XRP price could not break $3.10, which turned into a stubborn ceiling that stopped every push higher. 

    Once that price point held firm, sellers came in and pushed the price down to under $2.96 and then through $2.92, leaving little else in the way before the next obvious support zone comes into play.

    The chart shows a step-by-step retreat, with each bounce weaker with higher lows. This pulls prices into the nearest floor, so $2.83 is now the focus. This was the line during the sharp drop in August, and it is where buyers fought back.

    Analyst Ali Martinez, who had predicted this exact scenario, pointed to the $3.10 rejection as the turning point and suggested $2.83 as the likely destination.

    Could it be worse for XRP?

    The current price action has been moving in line with that idea, and with XRP now at $2.90, the gap is almost closed. The question is whether the floor can hold again or if the pressure will drive the price toward the wider range closer to $2.80.

    If buyers reappear and defend $2.83, it is likely the recovery path would lead back toward $2.96 and eventually another test of $3.00. Until then, the short-term outlook is sticking with the more cautious side.

