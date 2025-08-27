DOGE Price Prediction for August 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has quickly changed to green, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 4.87%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.2163 and the resistance of $0.2232. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the situation is bearish. The price of the meme coin is closer to the support than to the resistance level.

If bears' pressure continues and the breakout of the bottom level happens, one can expect a test of the $0.19-$0.20 range by the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral as the rate of DOGE is far from main levels. In this case, traders should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.20. If the bar closes below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.16 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.2202 at press time.