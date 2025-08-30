SHIB Price Crashes but Team Doesn't Give Up, Major Statement Says

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The pseudonymous SHIB marketing top executive, Lucie, has published a tweet, reacting to the recent Shiba Inu price dip. She gave the community a glimpse of hope, saying that things should change in the bullish way very soon — in the fall.

Meanwhile, the SHIB price has rebounded, attempting to recover from the recent price decline.

SHIB price falls hard, SHIB executive reacts

By Saturday morning, the second-biggest meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, has faced a decline of 5%, falling from $0.00001267 to the $0.00001204 price level.

Over the past week, this decline constituted a substantial 11% as SHIB lost $0.00001352 in the current bear market.

Autumn is bullish.



Can’t wait to see where we’re headed. Dreaming of Japan, but also Korea, and China ( waiting for visa 😁) - all places where the Shib community keeps growing stronger.



The value of tokens may be down, but that should never stop us from building and adopting… pic.twitter.com/L2PfYQpED4 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 30, 2025

Lucie reacted to this decline by stating that fall is going to be bullish due to the upcoming rate cuts. As for now, she stated that even though the SHIB price may be down, “that should never stop us from building and adopting Shibarium around the world.”

In the meantime, the SHIB price has rebounded by 3% and at the time of this writing is changing hands at $0.00001240 per coin.

SHIB burns jump 157,726.72%

According to the Shibburn platform, over the past day, the SHIB burn metric has faced a significant four-digit increase thanks to millions of meme coins getting driven out of circulation and locked in dead-end wallets.

The aforementioned data source revealed a crazy 157,726.72% surge in the daily SHIB burn rate as the community has succeeded in moving 2,411,616 SHIB coins to unspendable wallets, i.e., burned them.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001239 (1hr -0.22% ▼ | 24hr 1.54% ▲ )

Market Cap: $7,302,271,924 (1.57% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,247,732,073,096



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 2,481,036 (157726.72% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 14,068,717 (-76.32% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) August 30, 2025

As for the weekly SHIB burns, there is a 76.32% decline here, while the amount of meme coins that has been burned stands at 14,068,717 SHIB.