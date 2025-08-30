Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 30/08/2025 - 7:37
    Leading Bitcoin “financial engineer” Saylor shows the BTC network from the inside
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, vocal Bitcoin advocate and a co-founder of Strategy, has gone beyond himself to praise Bitcoin on his X account and to reveal its strongest points using AI for visuals.

    Saylor seems to be copycatting Elon Musk’s space dream to illustrate all the vast potential of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency as a financial tool.

    "Bitcoin space station" from Saylor

    Saylor published an AI-made video of a “Station ₿”, where the ₿ stands for Bitcoin and the whole “space station” is powered by BTC thus representing the BTC network from the inside. Saylor, dressed in a formal business suit with an orange tie, acts as a tour guide here, telling the viewers about what Bitcoin network can do and how it can empower one by low cost and seamless financial transactions, new menu of fresh Bitcoin-based products, etc.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready for $5,000 Drive, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Everything Next Week, XRP Crash to $2.50 Incoming?
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Fork, RLUSD Becomes Key Feature on Aave’s Lending Platform, Cardano Eyes Golden Cross — Crypto News Digest
    New XRP ETF Proposal Just Been Filed

    Someone in the comments asked if Bitcoin is a “station” to survive the upcoming collapse of fiat monetary systems – this description quite fits Saylor’s idea of this Bitcoin video presentation.

    Advertisement

    One of the things presented by Saylor on the station was a refreshing “signature drink” called “The Sats on the beach” which was “crafted to remind you that Satoshis can refresh the mind, as well as the balance sheet.” This station also includes a Bitcoin ATM for seamless and secure transactions, a dash board to watch the network activity, make Lightning payments, etc.

    “Bitcoin is the energy that powers the future,” Saylor concludes the tour of the Station B, “welcome aboard.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/29/2025 - 11:46
    XRP Is 'Scam You Can Gamble On,' Jeremie Davinci Claims
    ByYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin rebounds from under $108,000

    Meanwhile, the bellwether cryptocurrency has dropped by more than 4% over the past 24 hours, slumping from $111,330 zone to $107,460. Two massive red candles on the hourly chart pushed it from above $111,000 to slightly above $108,000.

    Over the past two days, as a result of mammoth liquidations across crypto exchanges, Bitcoin has lost more than 5%, losing the $113,160 price level. Currently, BTC is changing hands at $108,280 per coin.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Elon Musk
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 30, 2025 - 0:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready for $5,000 Drive, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Everything Next Week, XRP Crash to $2.50 Incoming?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 23:00
    3,276.05% Solana Liquidation Imbalance Strikes Bulls Out Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 30, 2025 - 7:37
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Aug 30, 2025 - 0:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready for $5,000 Drive, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Everything Next Week, XRP Crash to $2.50 Incoming?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 23:00
    3,276.05% Solana Liquidation Imbalance Strikes Bulls Out Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all