Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 28

Despite sellers' pressure, the prices of most of the coins are going up, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.56% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is looking bullish as the rate is near the local resistance of $0.8737. If its breakout happens, traders may witness a test of the $0.89-$0.90 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of ADA is far from key levels. In this case, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar closure.

If it happens near it and with no long wick, growth may continue to the $0.90 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. As none of the sides is dominating, traders should pay attention to the psychological zone of $1. If the bar closes above it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $1.20 range.

ADA is trading at $0.8717 at press time.