    XRP Price on Thin Ice: Bollinger Bands Reveal Possible Scenarios

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 14:37
    $3 XRP not what it seems? Bollinger Bands map possible risks and opportunities
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The headline is no rhyming metaphor — the XRP price is indeed on "thin ice," and it is the Bollinger Bands that show on different time frames how fragile the setup has become. At $3.01, the coin is caught between support and resistance, and each time frame presents a different scenario. However, some sort of clarity can be achieved there.

    On the weekly chart, XRP is on the upper half of the bands, though it has already pulled back from the $3.60 peak seen earlier this month. The middle band, around $2.57, is the main safety net.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Staying above it would maintain the bullish bias, while falling below it could push the token closer to the $1.80s. On the upside, the red band near $3.47 is the level that bulls need to reclaim before discussing higher targets.

    XRP price uncertainty

    The daily chart looks tighter and more pressing. XRP is right on the midline, near $3.05, after weeks of back-and-forth candles. The upper band is set at around $3.30, and the lower band is set at around $2.81. This range makes one thing clear: closing above the midpoint could give XRP another shot at the $3.20-$3.30 zone. Lose it, however, and the $2.80s is back into focus.

    Finally, on the 12-hour frame, XRP continues to bounce around the mid-band at $3.01. The upper band, at $3.11, caps moves, and the lower band, at $2.86, catches dips. 

    But what matters the most is in the upper zone of the bands, so a bullish setup remains. At the same time, the situation can quickly change even if a small push down occurs.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
