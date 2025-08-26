Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are facing a correction today, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has gone down by 1.63% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is near the local resistance of $0.8577. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes around current prices, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a test of the $0.87 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is less bullish. In this case, one should focus on the level of $0.8334.

If the daily bar closes below that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further drop to the $0.80 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA is far from support and resistance levels. The volume is low, which means there are low chances of witnessing sharp moves until the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.8487 at press time.