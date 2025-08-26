Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 26/08/2025 - 15:43
    Can traders expect Cardano (ADA) to test $0.80 zone soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are facing a correction today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has gone down by 1.63% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is near the local resistance of $0.8577. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes around current prices, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a test of the $0.87 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is less bullish. In this case, one should focus on the level of $0.8334. 

    If the daily bar closes below that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further drop to the $0.80 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA is far from support and resistance levels. The volume is low, which means there are low chances of witnessing sharp moves until the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $0.8487 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
