    SharpLink’s ETH Holdings Top $3.5 Billion: Details

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 26/08/2025 - 16:40
    SharpLink has announced another massive ETH purchase
    Ethereum treasury company SharpLink has purchased an additional 56,533 Ethereum (ETH) tokens, according to a Tuesday announcement. 

    The company now holds a total of $3.7 billion worth of ETH following the latter purchase. 

    Bitmine remains in first spot

    SharpLink Gaming, which is spearheaded by Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin, is currently the largest corporate holder of ETH. 

    Tom Lee's BitMine Immersion Technologies actually comes in first place with its total holdings reaching $7.7 billion. 

    Coinbase, Bit Digital, and ETHZilla are also in the top five by total holdings. 

    Ethereum's recovery 

    This strong corporate adoption is likely the main reason why Ethereum (ETH) has recovered relatively fast.

    According to CoinGecko data, the flagship altcoin is currently trading at $4,518 after plunging to the $4,300 level earlier today.

    #Ethereum News
