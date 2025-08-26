SharpLink’s ETH Holdings Top $3.5 Billion: Details

Advertisement

Ethereum treasury company SharpLink has purchased an additional 56,533 Ethereum (ETH) tokens, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The company now holds a total of $3.7 billion worth of ETH following the latter purchase.

Bitmine remains in first spot

SharpLink Gaming, which is spearheaded by Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin, is currently the largest corporate holder of ETH.

Tom Lee's BitMine Immersion Technologies actually comes in first place with its total holdings reaching $7.7 billion.

Coinbase, Bit Digital, and ETHZilla are also in the top five by total holdings.

Ethereum's recovery

This strong corporate adoption is likely the main reason why Ethereum (ETH) has recovered relatively fast.

According to CoinGecko data, the flagship altcoin is currently trading at $4,518 after plunging to the $4,300 level earlier today.