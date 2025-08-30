SHIB Price Prediction for August 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone up by 1.4% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the rate of SHIB is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If a breakout of the resistance happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.00001250-$0.00001270 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is less bullish. The price of the meme coin is closer to the support than to the resistance level.

If buyers lose the interim area of $0.000012, the correction may lead to a test of the $0.00001160 mark shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side has accumulated enough strength to seize the initiative. The volume is low, which means sharp moves are unlikely to happen the upcoming week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001240 at press time.