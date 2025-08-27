Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for August 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 27/08/2025 - 13:42
    Can local rise of SHIB continue to $0.000013 area?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins  have come back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone up by 2.8% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $0.00001242. If bulls can hold the initiative and the daliy bar closes far from that mark, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of SHIB is far from key levels. The volume has dropped, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready to seize the initiative. 

    In this case, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves soon. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $0.000012-$0.000013 is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. However, one should focus on the nearest zone of $0.000012. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.000010-$0.000011 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001246 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
