Mind-Blowing 99.7% of All Bitcoin Holders Are Now in Profit

Bitcoin becomes one of the most profitable assets on the financial market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The most recent data from Glassnode suggests that almost 100% of all Bitcoin traders and investors are now in profit. With Bitcoin coming closer to the previous all-time high, there are now almost no entities that have taken a high price.

According to the data provided data, 99.75% of the Bitcoin supply is now in profit. The same value was previously reached back in April-May when Bitcoin reached $64,899, which remains the ATH.

As of now, Bitcoin is trading at $63,900, which means that it remains short $1,000 from the previous high. The main fuel for the current growth is the start of Bitcoin futures ETF trading in addition to the global risk-on on the financial markets. The main market indexes, like S&P500 and DAX, are also facing strong rallies with an average 5% growth.

The mentioned on-chain metric can also be used to determine whether the market is overbought or oversold. With the value coming closer to 100%, the market might face the first profit realizations that can start the chain of liquidations and correction.

Previously, with metrics moving in the 95-99% range, the correction on the market appeared shortly after over the course of a week. While the metric can be used as an indicator, it does not utilize any technical analysis and only shows raw data.