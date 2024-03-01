Advertisement
AD

Key Reason Why Bitcoin Nearing $70,000, Per Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Leading Bloomberg Intelligence expert ponders whether Bitcoin will be able to reach $70,000 soon enough
Fri, 1/03/2024 - 14:16
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Nearing $70,000, Per Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg, published a tweet about Bitcoin nearing the $70,000 level and what may happen to the gold price, while it is happening.

McGlone has named two main reasons why Bitcoin can soar to $70,000 and gold price may dump.

What may happen to gold as Bitcoin heads for $70,000: McGlone

Bloomberg’s expert mentioned the recent Bitcoin price surge and that BTC is likely targeting the $70,000 now. In the meantime, he stated, gold, which is considered a BTC rival in the world of physical assets by many parameters, and mainly as a safe haven asset, the current monstrous inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs may “leave the metal looking naked in portfolios.”

Despite the fact that China is quickly acquiring gold, McGlone stressed, a tremendous wave of interest is now aimed at Bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds which were recently approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission after almost a decade of lobbying. Many investors are taking their funds out of gold ETFs and are sending them into Bitcoin funds. Besides, the expert mentioned a declining gold futures interest.

Related
Crucial Bitcoin Message Sent by Michael Saylor to Community As BTC Tops $61,000

Bitcoiner Michael Saylor dismisses gold

As reported by U.Today recently, vocal Bitcoin evangelist and head of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor published a tweet in which he showed that since August 2020, when the business intelligence giant began to regularly stock up on BTC, the flagship cryptocurrency has skyrocketed by 333% - and that was before the current surge to the $64,000 level. Earlier this week, MicroStrategy made another massive Bitcoin purchase, grabbing approximately 3,000 BTC for $155 million.

As for gold, Saylor tweeted that over the past three and a half years, it has declined by 1%. As of February 29, gold traded at $2,048 per ounce.

Earlier this week, Michael Saylor made a call on the global BTC community, urging them not to sell their Bitcoin as the cryptocurrency soared above $61,000 and then headed on to the $64,000 level.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $62,424. With the fourth Bitcoin halvening event less than two months away, many experts from the cryptocurrency space are making bullish predictions. Among them is Adam Back, founder of BlockStream, who expects BTC to hit $100,000 before the halving.

#Mike McGlone #Bitcoin News #Gold Price #Spot Bitcoin ETF
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Shiba Inu Skyrockets 422% as Whale Transactions Hit Yearly Highs
2024/03/01 14:13
Shiba Inu Skyrockets 422% as Whale Transactions Hit Yearly Highs
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 16% in Week Full of Technological Advances
2024/03/01 14:13
Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 16% in Week Full of Technological Advances
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ultra Optimistic Bitcoin ETF Post Published by SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci
2024/03/01 14:13
Ultra Optimistic Bitcoin ETF Post Published by SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Ondo USDY Treasuries Token Now Available on Sui
World’s First Bitcoin DEX – SatoshiDEX Announced $SDEX Pre-Sale
token.com's Pioneering Platform: A New Dawn for Crypto Interaction
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Key Reason Why Bitcoin Nearing $70,000, Per Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
Shiba Inu Skyrockets 422% as Whale Transactions Hit Yearly Highs
Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 16% in Week Full of Technological Advances
Show all