Mike Novogratz Predicts Great Future to NFTs

Mike Novogratz expects the non-fungible tokens sphere to prosper in the future as every industry will be using them to profit

Renowned investor, crypto proponent, CEO of the Galaxy Digital fund Mike Novogratz believes that a great future awaits non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as he expects them to penetrate every industry in the future.

In a recent episode of Next with Novo, Novogratz shared a recent talk Devang Thakkar from the Christie’s Art + Tech Summit, where the prominent supporter of Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins shared his take on the future of the NFT industry.

Novogratz, an early institutional investor in Bitcoin and the earliest Wall Street investor in Ethereum, expects non-fungible tokens to prosper as every industry is going to start using this technology to create community, to grow it and to earn profits.

My prediction? NFT’s are the way of the future. Every industry will be using this technology to build community, to grow community, & to profit. It’s just a matter of time.



Check out my latest episode of Next with Novo for more: https://t.co/vkTHOT6S4H pic.twitter.com/MQjFm3gcIn — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) July 23, 2021

As an example, Novo mentioned healthcare records that are going to be NFTs soon. Fashion brands, music industry, creative industry, etc, will start utilizing this novel tech.

“Your healthcare records will be NFTs, every brand, every fashion brand, everyone who owns an IP, the music industry, the creative industry, is going to figure out ways to use this technology to build community, to grow community and to profit.”

However, NFTs are at a very early stage at the moment, he believes.