PointPay
PointPay

Mike Novogratz Called Bitcoin the "Future" for Africa

News
Thu, 06/24/2021 - 13:24
article image
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada
Mike Novogratz regarded Bitcoin as the "future" of Africa
Mike Novogratz Called Bitcoin the "Future" for Africa
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Galaxy Investment CEO Mike Novogratz published a tweet calling Bitcoin "the future" for Africa. The post was published in response to a tweet about an essay by HRW chief strategy officer Alex Gladstein. 

In his paper titled "Fighting Monetary Colonialism with Open Source Code", Gladstein reported that at one time Colonial France used the franc to control 15 African countries and 180 million inhabitants of the continent. 

Gladstein called this data shocking and posed the question, ''Can Bitcoin be a way out of this situation?''

Retweeting the message, Novogratz said that while he was sympathetic to the latter in yesterday's match between Portugal and France, his views had changed after reading this text. Novogratz called it a "strong intuition" and concluded that Bitcoin is the future for Africa.

Novogratz is an ardent supporter of Bitcoin and regularly makes statements in support of the first cryptocurrency. The day before, he had already stated that all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin are a gigantic venture bet. He is sure that Bitcoin will inevitably change the whole financial system in the future.

It is worth noting that recently there have been serious trends in the African continent regarding the introduction of blockchain technology. 

The Digital Africa conference is currently taking place to discuss the most important prospects for blockchain. For example, the Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami has already spoken about the importance and revolutionary nature of this technology.

#Bitcoin News #Mike Novogratz #Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada

Alihuseyn received a Philological education and a certificate in Philosophy from Yale University. He worked as a journalist-analyst for the state publication Trend News Agency. At the same time, he is an academic singer-baritone and composer. Alihuseyn is involded in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2017 and is an enthusiast in this field. He considers blockchain technology revolutionary and capable of changing. In this area, he wrote several theoretical and analytical works.

article image Sushi to Launch Full Product Line on Top of Harmony
06/24/2021 - 16:00

Sushi to Launch Full Product Line on Top of Harmony

Antony KoroidAntony Koroid
article image Enjin's (ENJ) Blockchain Ecosystem Goes Carbon-Negative With This Partnership: Details
06/24/2021 - 14:15

Enjin's (ENJ) Blockchain Ecosystem Goes Carbon-Negative With This Partnership: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Klever Releases Whitepaper For Its Own Klever Exchange
06/24/2021 - 14:15

Klever Releases Whitepaper For Its Own Klever Exchange
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov