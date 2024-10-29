Advertisement
AD

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Post as Price Eyes ATH

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Michael Saylor hints that Bitcoin is ready to ride to moon
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 14:37
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Post as Price Eyes ATH
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital asset, has stunned the broader cryptocurrency community as its price surged past $71,000. This achievement, the first in over seven months, has caught the attention of Michael Saylor, chairman of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy. Saylor, characteristically, took to X to share his sentiment.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin's value boosts

    In his X post, Saylor shared a picture of himself in a spacesuit, gazing out of his helmet with intense focus. The MicroStrategy chairman also has a small box with Bitcoin's iconic logo, "B," inscribed into it. He had it clutched tightly to his chest.

    Saylor captioned this intriguing post, "Bitcoin to the Moon."

    Related
    Real Bitcoin Action Has Not Even Started Yet: Samson Mow
    Tue, 10/29/2024 - 12:41
    Real Bitcoin Action Has Not Even Started Yet: Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    This again emphasizes Saylor’s strong belief in Bitcoin’s potential to experience continued increase in value. The picture used in the post highlights Saylor’s conviction, as he protectively holds on to Bitcoin in its precious box.

    Renowned for his enthusiastic support, Saylor has always bet huge on the digital asset through MicroStrategy. As reported by U.Today, Saylor recently shared an annualized asset performance chart of top assets, including MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock, gold and others.

    Saylor’s analysis shows MicroStrategy as the best performing asset over the last four years. According to him, the secret lies in Bitcoin, hence, the company remains 101% bullish on the coin. This position aligns with his current "Bitcoin to the moon" statement as the asset’s price soars.

    Saylor’s $1 trillion Bitcoin offer to Microsoft

    Interestingly, Saylor believes it is possible to replicate the successes of MicroStrategy. In a recent X post targeted at Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Saylor offered to make $1 trillion for the technology giant using Bitcoin. 

    Related
    99% of Bitcoin Holders Become Profitable as BTC Nears All-Time High
    Tue, 10/29/2024 - 11:50
    99% of Bitcoin Holders Become Profitable as BTC Nears All-Time High
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    Saylor’s message came as a solution to Microsoft’s quest to increase profits for its shareholders.

    Saylor’s bullish stance on Bitcoin is paying off as the asset has moved past its recent price fluctuations. In what might see Bitcoin test its previous all-time high (ATH) last achieved in March this year, the price has maintained an upward trajectory.

    In the last 24 hours, data shows Bitcoin trading at $71,196.56, up 3.37% as of writing.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 14:32
    39 Million SHIB in 24 Hours? Yet Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 10%
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 13:56
    Bitcoin Price Eruption to Lead Toward $84,200, Says Top Analyst
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    KRNL Labs raises $1.7m pre-seed to build the Largest Open Software Library in Web3
    Xandeum Confirms XAND Token Launch and xandSOL LST for October 29
    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Post as Price Eyes ATH
    39 Million SHIB in 24 Hours? Yet Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 10%
    Bitcoin Price Eruption to Lead Toward $84,200, Says Top Analyst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD