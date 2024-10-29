MicroStrategy's Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Post as Price Eyes ATH

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital asset, has stunned the broader cryptocurrency community as its price surged past $71,000. This achievement, the first in over seven months, has caught the attention of Michael Saylor, chairman of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy. Saylor, characteristically, took to X to share his sentiment.

Bitcoin's value boosts

In his X post, Saylor shared a picture of himself in a spacesuit, gazing out of his helmet with intense focus. The MicroStrategy chairman also has a small box with Bitcoin's iconic logo, "B," inscribed into it. He had it clutched tightly to his chest.

Saylor captioned this intriguing post, "Bitcoin to the Moon."

This again emphasizes Saylor’s strong belief in Bitcoin’s potential to experience continued increase in value. The picture used in the post highlights Saylor’s conviction, as he protectively holds on to Bitcoin in its precious box.

Renowned for his enthusiastic support, Saylor has always bet huge on the digital asset through MicroStrategy. As reported by U.Today, Saylor recently shared an annualized asset performance chart of top assets, including MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock, gold and others.

Saylor’s analysis shows MicroStrategy as the best performing asset over the last four years. According to him, the secret lies in Bitcoin, hence, the company remains 101% bullish on the coin. This position aligns with his current "Bitcoin to the moon" statement as the asset’s price soars.

Saylor’s $1 trillion Bitcoin offer to Microsoft

Interestingly, Saylor believes it is possible to replicate the successes of MicroStrategy. In a recent X post targeted at Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Saylor offered to make $1 trillion for the technology giant using Bitcoin.

Saylor’s message came as a solution to Microsoft’s quest to increase profits for its shareholders.

Saylor’s bullish stance on Bitcoin is paying off as the asset has moved past its recent price fluctuations. In what might see Bitcoin test its previous all-time high (ATH) last achieved in March this year, the price has maintained an upward trajectory.

In the last 24 hours, data shows Bitcoin trading at $71,196.56, up 3.37% as of writing.