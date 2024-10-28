Advertisement
    MSTR Is 101% Bitcoin, Proves Michael Saylor

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Michael Saylor from MicroStrategy proves how MSTR has outperformed Bitcoin and the S&P 500, soaring 101% since its crypto investment strategy began
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 14:36
    MSTR Is 101% Bitcoin, Proves Michael Saylor
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, has gotten the crypto community talking with a recent post about how well his company's stock is doing compared to other assets. 

    Titled "MSTR is 101% Bitcoin," Saylor shared an annualized asset performance chart covering the price trajectories of Bitcoin (BTC), MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock, the S&P 500, real estate, gold and bonds since the software provider adopted its Bitcoin investment strategy in August 2020.

    Saylor's analysis shows that MicroStrategy stock has done the best, rising 101% over the past four years. It is the best-performing asset in the review. Bitcoin has also done well, with holders seeing a solid 51% return over the same period. 

    Four years

    The cryptocurrency has seen dramatic fluctuations, reaching an all-time high of $69,000, plummeting under $15,500 amid the FTX collapse in 2022 and rebounding to new heights around the $74,000 mark.

    By comparison, the S&P 500 increased by 71%. While this growth is worth noting, it is nothing compared to the gains seen in both MicroStrategy and Bitcoin, which reinforce the idea that they have done better than the market overall over the last four years.

    It seems like Saylor's goal with the post is more than just to show off. It is a way of confirming that he still believes Bitcoin is on the rise. Despite some recent hurdles, including rumors about Tether and ongoing geopolitical tensions, Bitcoin has risen back to $69,000 in the past four days, showing its resilience on the market.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy News #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

