    Michael Saylor Offers Microsoft Help to Make $1 Trillion With Bitcoin

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Will Microsoft borrow MicroStrategy's Bitcoin playbook?
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 14:23
    Cover image via U.Today

    As Microsoft shareholders look forward to their Dec. 10 meeting, many intrigues have begun manifesting in the broader cryptocurrency space. Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin enthusiast and executive chairman of business Intelligence Company MicroStrategy, has waded in with an offer.

    Michael Saylor's proposal to Microsoft

    In a post on X, Saylor directly addresses Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, with a solution to maximize its shareholders’ profits. He told the Microsoft CEO that if he wants to "make the next trillion dollars for $MSFT shareholders, call me."

    With the post, Saylor suggests that Microsoft could significantly increase its valuation by embracing Bitcoin. Specifically, the MicroStrategy executive chairman mentioned the "next trillions, highlighting his confidence in Bitcoin as a transformative asset for all who embrace it" — individuals or institutional investors.

    Saylor’s invitation to Nadella to "call him," and tagging the Microsoft CEO to the post, implies he has some strategy or deep insights to share. These may include how Microsoft could integrate Bitcoin into its financial strategy and deliver huge profits to its shareholders.

    Related
    Microsoft Board Snubs Bitcoin
    Fri, 10/25/2024 - 06:00
    Microsoft Board Snubs Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    This appears to have emerged from a conversation between Michael Saylor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk prior to the car making a purchase of BTC in 2021. Today, Tesla has confirmed that it still holds some of its Bitcoin stash.

    As of this writing, Nadella has not responded to Saylor's post. There have also been no indications that he has called Saylor. However, many have encouraged the Microsoft CEO to make the call and hear Saylor out.

    Is MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy paying off?

    Notably, like Microsoft, Saylor’s MicroStrategy is a technology company. However, this year, MicroStrategy’s stock has outperformed Microsoft's by over 310%. The key factor to its success lies in MicroStrategy’s exposure to Bitcoin.

    Related
    $429 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) Shifted by Whales — What's Next?
    Fri, 10/25/2024 - 12:46
    $429 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) Shifted by Whales — What's Next?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    As earlier reported by U.Today, Saylor believes a Bitcoin strategy is essential for anyone to win in the financial space. According to Saylor, since MicroStrategy integrated Bitcoin into its strategy, it has outperformed every competitor, including Nvidia.

    Time will reveal whether Saylor’s message will influence the voting pattern on Dec. 10. 

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

