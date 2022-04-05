MicroStrategy Buys Another $190 Million Worth of Bitcoin

MicroStrategy has scooped up another $190 million worth of Bitcoin, extending its impressive buying spree

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has acquired another $190 million (4,167 Bitcoins) worth of Bitcoin over the period between Feb. 15 and Apr. 4, according to an Apr. 5 regulatory filing.



The Tysons, Virginia-based company shelled out $45,714 per coin on average. MicroStrategy's average purchase price currently stands at $30,700, including fees and expenses.

The total number of Bitcoins held by MicroStrategy now stands at 129,218 (roughly $6 billion at press time).

The world's largest cryptocurrency is currently trading slightly in the green, sitting at the $46,700 level on major spot exchanges. The most recent purchase comes after MicroStrategy took out a $205 million loan in order to buy more Bitcoin.