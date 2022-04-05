MicroStrategy Buys Another $190 Million Worth of Bitcoin

Tue, 04/05/2022 - 12:33
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy has scooped up another $190 million worth of Bitcoin, extending its impressive buying spree
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has acquired another $190 million (4,167 Bitcoins) worth of Bitcoin over the period between Feb. 15 and Apr. 4, according to an Apr. 5 regulatory filing.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company shelled out $45,714 per coin on average. MicroStrategy's average purchase price currently stands at $30,700, including fees and expenses.

Ripple Is Not Challenging SEC's Redactions
The total number of Bitcoins held by MicroStrategy now stands at 129,218 (roughly $6 billion at press time).

The world's largest cryptocurrency is currently trading slightly in the green, sitting at the $46,700 level on major spot exchanges. The most recent purchase comes after MicroStrategy took out a $205 million loan in order to buy more Bitcoin.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

