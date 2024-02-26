Advertisement
Mysterious $62 Million Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Transfer Sparks Speculation, Here's Why

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Massive BCH transfer has attracted interest from crypto community
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 13:40
Bitcoin Cash (BCH), the fork of Bitcoin (BTC) that emerged in 2017, has witnessed a mysterious and massive transfer of 235,300 BCH, worth about $62.38 million at the time of writing, from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.

The transaction, reported by crypto data tracker Whale Alert, sparked speculation and curiosity in the crypto community, as the origin and destination of the funds remain unknown.

Although the exact reason remains uncertain, several scenarios might be likely. A whale, or a large holder of BCH, may have decided to move their funds to a new wallet. The move might also be an OTC (over-the-counter) transaction that occurs outside of a crypto exchange. Also, a whale may have shifted their funds ahead of the much-anticipated halving event.

Regardless of the reason behind this transfer, it is clear that it has attracted a lot of attention and interest from the crypto community.

BCH's price has been fluctuating in a range since reaching a high of $293.68 on Feb. 14. At the time of writing, BCH was trading at $263, down 1.5% in the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of $5.174 billion, making it the 20th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Bitcoin Cash halving countdown in next 38 days

Block halving occurs every four years, or every 210,000 blocks on the Bitcoin Cash blockchain. The current block reward is 6.25 BCH, and the next block reward is 3.125 BCH. This reduces the rate at which Bitcoin Cash is generated. The halving is scheduled and programmed into the Bitcoin Cash code.

According to the OKLink analytics platform, the next halving for Bitcoin Cash will most likely occur on April 5, 2024. The current countdown at the time of writing is 38 days and 22 hours. There are presently 5,605 blocks left for this event.

Bitcoin Cash has capped total supply of 21 million BCH, ensuring no additional coins can be created past this limit.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

