Meme Cryptos BONK, WIF, POPCAT Best Performers in Top 100

While the crypto markets are losing all of the gains triggered by a weekend optimism spike, some large meme cryptocurrencies are outperforming all competitors. By contrast, two meme coin behemoths, SHIB and DOGE, are in the red today, together with other large caps.

BONK, WIF, POPCAT: Meme coins in top gainers today

Today, Sept. 30, 2024, amid the five best performing cryptocurrencies, two represent the meme coin segment. Dog-coins Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF) added 7.1% each in the last 24 hours.

Dogwifhat (WIF), one of Solana's most unusual meme coins, punished bears: over $2.17 million in liquidations were registered by traders shorting WIF in the last 24 hours.

Another large-scale cryptocurrency, Popcat (POPCAT), the only cat-coin in the top 100, increased its market capitalization by 2.4%.

Meanwhile, the rest of cryptocurrencies are down today. The market benchmark lost 3.3%, which is the sharpest drop in recent days. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is down by 3.1%, while Ethereum (ETH) lost 2% overnight.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) losing value

At the same time, the largest meme cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are under fire today. Both are among the worst performers, together with GALA, CORE and XRP.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) lost 6.4% overnight, while Dogecoin (DOGE) bids farewell to 5.4%. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is replaced by synthetic Ether WSTETH as the 14th largest cryptocurrency.

The largest TON-based meme cryptocurrency, Dogs (DOGS), lost 8.1% of its market cap and sees its capitalization dipping below $400 million.

BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) is down 5.1%.