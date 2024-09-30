    Meme Cryptos BONK, WIF, POPCAT Best Performers in Top 100

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Large meme coins Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF) top gainers despite market apathy
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 16:33
    Meme Cryptos BONK, WIF, POPCAT Best Performers in Top 100
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    While the crypto markets are losing all of the gains triggered by a weekend optimism spike, some large meme cryptocurrencies are outperforming all competitors. By contrast, two meme coin behemoths, SHIB and DOGE, are in the red today, together with other large caps.

    BONK, WIF, POPCAT: Meme coins in top gainers today

    Today, Sept. 30, 2024, amid the five best performing cryptocurrencies, two represent the meme coin segment. Dog-coins Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF) added 7.1% each in the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    Dogwifhat (WIF), one of Solana's most unusual meme coins, punished bears: over $2.17 million in liquidations were registered by traders shorting WIF in the last 24 hours.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch With Major Warning
    Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Flexes 1,325% Gain in Viral 'Hodl On' Post
    XRP Rockets 800% in Fund Flows as XRP Price Goes Parabolic
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance

    Another large-scale cryptocurrency, Popcat (POPCAT), the only cat-coin in the top 100, increased its market capitalization by 2.4%.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, the rest of cryptocurrencies are down today. The market benchmark lost 3.3%, which is the sharpest drop in recent days. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is down by 3.1%, while Ethereum (ETH) lost 2% overnight.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) losing value

    At the same time, the largest meme cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are under fire today. Both are among the worst performers, together with GALA, CORE and XRP.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) lost 6.4% overnight, while Dogecoin (DOGE) bids farewell to 5.4%. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is replaced by synthetic Ether WSTETH as the 14th largest cryptocurrency.

    The largest TON-based meme cryptocurrency, Dogs (DOGS), lost 8.1% of its market cap and sees its capitalization dipping below $400 million.

    BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) is down 5.1%.

    #Memecoin #BONK News #Dogwifhat WIF #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 16:17
    Former Binance CEO Speaks out After Prison Release, Michael Saylor Makes Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction, XRP Breaks Key Level, Setting Stage for Bullish Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 16:09
    Binance Expands With New Listings: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    5000+ Forex Companies attending Forex Expo Dubai 2024
    World Mobile Launches on Base to Expand Global Web3 Wireless Network
    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Meme Cryptos BONK, WIF, POPCAT Best Performers in Top 100
    Former Binance CEO Speaks out After Prison Release, Michael Saylor Makes Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction, XRP Breaks Key Level, Setting Stage for Bullish Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Binance Expands With New Listings: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD