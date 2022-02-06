McDonald’s Crypto Tweet Was Perfect Bottom Signal

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A viral tweet posted by fast-food giant McDonald’s has apparently marked the bottom of a recent Bitcoin correction.

is it because i said wagmi https://t.co/vMucAfNnDW — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 4, 2022

As reported by U.Today, the Chicago-headquartered conglomerate mocked crypto investors on Jan. 24, the day the world’s largest cryptocurrency slipped below the $33,000 level as investors rushed to dump risky assets due to the increasingly likely prospect of



This came after prominent members of the community, including MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, started memeing about getting a job at the popular fast-food restaurant chain. Some also noticed that the Bitcoin chart resembled the company’s golden arch logo after the crash.



Cryptocurrencies companies also started interacting with McDonald’s after its tweet blew up. In response to Binance’s picture of the Wojak meme, the fast-food giant tweeted "wagmi friend.”