McDonald’s Crypto Tweet Was Perfect Bottom Signal

A viral tweet posted by fast-food giant McDonald’s has apparently marked the bottom of a recent Bitcoin correction.
is it because i said wagmi https://t.co/vMucAfNnDW— McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 4, 2022
As reported by U.Today, the Chicago-headquartered conglomerate mocked crypto investors on Jan. 24, the day the world’s largest cryptocurrency slipped below the $33,000 level as investors rushed to dump risky assets due to the increasingly likely prospect of
This came after prominent members of the community, including MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, started memeing about getting a job at the popular fast-food restaurant chain. Some also noticed that the Bitcoin chart resembled the company’s golden arch logo after the crash.
Cryptocurrencies companies also started interacting with McDonald’s after its tweet blew up. In response to Binance’s picture of the Wojak meme, the fast-food giant tweeted "wagmi friend.”
The cryptocurrency spiked to a two-week high of $41,983 on Feb. 5. At press time, it keeps changing hands above the $41,600 level.
Last month, the fast-food giant also trolled Tesla CEO Elon Musk, asking him to accept Grimacecoin in exchange for enabling Dogecoin payments.
McDonald’s isn’t the only fast-food chain that is trying to court the cryptocurrency community. In 2021, Burger King announced a partnership with Robinhood to offer rewards in various cryptocurrencies.
Meanwhile, Shiba Inu now has its own fast-food restaurant after partnering with a Naples-based burger joint called Welly’s.