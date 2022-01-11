MATIC Flips LINK as Most Popular Coin for Trading Among Top 1,000 Ethereum Whales

Major blockchain data service reported that MATIC is now the most frequently traded altcoin among top 1,000 Ethereum holders

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to analytics data shared by WhaleStats blockchain platform, Polygon's native MATIC token has taken the title of the most-traded coin for the biggest 1,000 Ethereum whales, pushing LINK from this honorable position.

$MATIC @0xPolygon had flipped $LINK to be most traded token by 1000 biggest ETH wallets 🔥🔥#MATIC now is



🚀 on top 10 purchased tokens

🚀 on top most used smart contracts



among the top 1000 ETH whales 🐳🐳



Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/28TDZ6J7t5 pic.twitter.com/SL2cgNieCy January 11, 2022

MATIC becomes fourth purchased coin

Over the past 24 hours, MATIC has become the fourth top purchased coin, with LINK following it. Ethereum holds first place here, and stablecoins USDC and USDT are in the honorable second and third places.

Recently, MATIC has proven to be one of the most popular altcoins, along with SHIB, LINK and FTX token, among whales.

Whales stock up on MATIC en masse

As covered by U.Today a few days ago, over the weekend, some of the largest Ethereum holders were purchasing great amounts of FTX, MATIC and LINK, while the whole cryptocurrency market was in decline.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, the top 1,000 ETH whales purchased an aggregate 7,275,966 MATIC tokens in three transactions – equal to $15,144,497 in total. An overall amount of 222,801 LINK was also purchased, as well as 2,458,959 FTX (worth $85,522,611).

On the same day, as reported by Whale Alert, anonymous cryptocurrency whales transferred 18.2 million MATIC tokens, which was equal to $12,119,079.