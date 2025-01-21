Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Critical Zone Revealed Amid Market Sell-off: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin has dipped nearly 5% in last 24 hours
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 15:53
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin Critical Zone Revealed Amid Market Sell-off: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market has experienced selling in the last 24 hours. Amid this, a recent analysis from Glassnode reveals a critical Bitcoin price zone that traders should keep an eye on.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin rose to an all-time high of $109,114 on Monday before falling back. At the time of writing, BTC was down 4.41% to $102,850. Most other digital assets also wavered.

    The recent sell-off has wiped out leveraged crypto trading positions, liquidating about $576 million across various digital assets in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. Bullish bets on price increases worth over $407 million were liquidated during this period.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin's Institutional Era Hits Epic 3,000,000 BTC Milestone
    Mark Cuban Eyes Launching His Own Meme Coin But With Big ‘Twist’
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Could Take Up to 2 Years to Build: Willy Woo
    Gary Gensler Loses Government Checkmark

    Amid the current uncertainty on the market, Glassnode highlights a crucial range that Bitcoin needs to hold to prevent major selling: the $90,000 to $95,000 range.

    Advertisement

    Related
    $903 Million Bitcoin Transferred in 24 Hours; What's Behind?
    Sat, 01/11/2025 - 14:05
    $903 Million Bitcoin Transferred in 24 Hours; What's Behind?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to Glassnode, since Bitcoin breached the $90,000 price point in November 2024, the $90,000 to $95,000 range has become a critical zone for BTC. Glassnode observed that whenever the Bitcoin price dips into this range, realized losses spike above $100 million per hour, which highlights the sensitivity of this price band, where sellers capitulate during corrections.

    What other indicators reveal

    In a recent analysis, CryptoQuant noted that the Short-Term Holder (STH) SOPR indicator has entered the negative zone, indicating that short-term holders are now selling their BTC at a loss.

    Given this, two potential scenarios may unfold: first, they may choose not to realize their losses, with their realized price potentially acting as a strong support level, or they may sell, leading to a deeper market correction.

    Related
    Fed Official Drops Key Rate Cut Hint: Will Crypto Markets React?
    Fri, 01/10/2025 - 15:33
    Fed Official Drops Key Rate Cut Hint: Will Crypto Markets React?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    CryptoQuant highlighted that historically, when this metric turns negative, it might highlight attractive entry points for the long term.

    According to Glassnode, the Difficulty Regression Model estimates the cost to mine 1 BTC at $33,900, while Bitcoin trades above $100,000. This three-time profitability margin showcases miners' resilience, even as mining difficulty continues to rise.

    Meanwhile, Miner Revenue per Exahash, currently at $60,800, highlights the competitive nature of the Bitcoin mining landscape. As the hash rate climbs, miners earn less BTC per hash, squeezing revenues despite Bitcoin's strong price performance.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 21, 2025 - 15:50
    Solana (SOL) Plots Rebound, Here Are Price Levels to Watch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 21, 2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin's Institutional Era Hits Epic 3,000,000 BTC Milestone
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MemeX by Phemex: Effortless Meme Token Trading on Solana for Everyone
    Gate Ventures Pledges $20M to Support the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA)
    The 13th Global Edition of CYSEC QATAR 2025 to Gather 500+ Global Experts in Cybersecurity to Strengthen Qatar’s Future
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Critical Zone Revealed Amid Market Sell-off: Details
    Solana (SOL) Plots Rebound, Here Are Price Levels to Watch
    Bitcoin's Institutional Era Hits Epic 3,000,000 BTC Milestone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD