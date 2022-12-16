Manchester United Launches Tezos-Powered NFT

Manchester United has introduced its first Tezos-powered digital collectible in form of key that grants access to exclusive features

Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in world soccer, has launched its first collection of non-fungible tokens powered by proof-of-stake blockchain Tezos.

Fans are required to sign in using their Tezos wallets in order to claim NFTs. Digital collectibles are stored in one's wallet and can be traced on the blockchain.

The club's first digital collectible is a key that offers fans access to a slew of rewards free of charge. Keys are divided into three groups based on their rarity (Classic Key, Rare Key and Ultra Rare). They will be distributed to the club's fans at random.

United announced the NFT project in mid-November, describing it as a gift to fans.

The English Premier League football team also announced that it would create a virtual world that would be connected to its official Discord.

The rewards promoted by the club include access to various competitions as well as exclusive Discord channels. Key holders will also be able to gain access to the club's yet-to-be-released NFTs that are coming soon. Users who managed to get the rarest keys will also be able to obtain the most exclusive rewards.

Man United also touted Tezos as one of the most advanced and sustainable blockchains in the world.