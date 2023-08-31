Maker (MKR) up 14% as Its New Protocol Goes Live

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Decentralized lending protocol Maker (MKR) is stirring a very impressive run on the market today after its emphatic 14% surge in the past 24 hours. Per its current performance, the token is changing hands at a price of $1,178.02, placing it as one of the best altcoins in today’s secondary marketplaces.

Maker's dominance as an investment asset is also being showcased in the lending world as it has made a triumphant entry into the South Korean market, where users can gain access to one of its most innovative protocols, dubbed SparkLend. While SparkLend is accessible to more users beyond Korea, it will expose DeFi enthusiasts in the region to a one-of-a-kind product that offers a 5% stable rate for all borrowers.

As we mark our presence in Korea, the team behind Spark's development is gearing up to enlighten with talks and provide support for the @ethconkr hackathon participants.



Joining us in Korea? Familiarizing yourself with Spark's fundamentals is a great start.



Let's unpack… pic.twitter.com/BqhcLPexIw — Maker (@MakerDAO) August 31, 2023

Maker is one of the legacy DeFi protocols that boost its relevance with the aid of its broad-based innovation and products. The protocol's native token MKR has been ranked consistently as a top flier with an aim to sustain its growth trend at a time when most altcoins are losing their grip amid a tough market masked by a series of economic uncertainties.

As a show of its broad resilience, Maker is now up by more than 11% in the trailing seven-day period, relative growth that keeps it in the lead among its peers.

Maker and pivot point

Maker is a midcap protocol whose growth is at an inflection point that can easily be tipped in favor of visible innovations. Prior MKR growth has been fueled by different reasons, including the optimism surrounding the governance strategy the protocol is embracing to pilot its affairs across the board.

The Maker protocol adheres strictly to the core tenets of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and, thus far, its propositions have been backed by the community, giving them a good sense of the growth that is fueling MKR's price growth in unique ways.