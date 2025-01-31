Advertisement
    Major Stellar (XLM) Metric on Massive Rise: Here's What's Happening

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Stellar slowly regaining strength on market, price might be ready to catch up
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 14:28
    Major Stellar (XLM) Metric on Massive Rise: Here's What's Happening
    With its ecosystem's total value locked (TVL) rising significantly, Stellar is exhibiting encouraging growth indicators. The increase in TVL indicates that people are becoming more confident in Stellar's network and its growing contribution to decentralized finance. Nevertheless, even though this key indicator is rapidly increasing, the price of XLM has not yet reflected the same level of excitement. At the moment XLM is trading around $0.418; the resistance close to $0.428 is halting additional upward movement. 

    A successful break above this level might move XLM in the direction of the $0.44-$0.45 range, which is where a more robust resistance zone is developing. A crucial support level on the downside is still the $0.36-$0.34 area, which corresponds to the 100 EMA. A clear uptrend has been difficult for XLM to sustain even with positive momentum from TVL growth. 

    Article image
    XLM/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The market may be hesitant, as evidenced by recent price movements, perhaps as a result of greater uncertainty surrounding altcoins. Nonetheless, if investor sentiment and network activity coincide, there may be a price recovery given TVL's spike. The total value locked (TVL) on Stellar has risen significantly to more than $60 million.

    Compared to its prior levels, which remained below $20 million for a considerable amount of time, this represents a significant increase. This increase suggests a growing flow of liquidity into Stellar's ecosystem, which is probably being driven by the growing use of its blockchain-based financial services and decentralized apps (dApps).

    A shift in investor confidence may be indicated by the increase in TVL, which reflects increased investment in Stellar-based projects. Should this pattern persist, it might ultimately result in increased demand for XLM, which would raise its price even more. XLM must regain $0.44 and create solid support above it in order to exit its current consolidation phase. 

    If the momentum keeps up, Stellar may target $0.50, a psychological barrier that might attract more buyers. Long-term growth, however, depends on maintaining high TVL levels. Stellar's price action and fundamentals may finally line up if dApp adoption and liquidity hold steady, paving the way for a longer-lasting rally.

    #XLM
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

