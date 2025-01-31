Advertisement
    $2.2 Million per Bitcoin in Play, Max Keiser Says, As Saylor Gets Featured by Forbes

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin expert Max Keiser shares bullish reaction to Saylor's appearance in Forbes
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 9:03
    $2.2 Million per Bitcoin in Play, Max Keiser Says, As Saylor Gets Featured by Forbes
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Max Keiser, a financial journalist who has been a Bitcoin advisor to the El Salvador president Nayib Bukele, has reaffirmed his ultra-bullish BTC price prediction. It happened after the vocal Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor got featured on a fresh issue of the Forbes magazine’s front cover – Keiser shared an image of this cover in his tweet.

    Saylor featured in Forbes article as "Bitcoin Alchemist"

    Co-founder and executive chairman of the MicroStrategy company Michael Saylor appeared on the cover of the January 30 Forbes issue with an article about him titled “The Bitcoin Alchemist.”

    The article tells the story of how MicroStrategy under Saylor’s leadership took the “Bitcoin path” and started accumulating digital gold in August 2020 with spare cash on its balance. That Bitcoin accumulation was rare at first, but the purchases were made on a regular basis.

    A couple of years ago, MicroStrategy started raising debt by offering investors senior convertible notes, and it bought more Bitcoin with the proceeds. MSTR holders have been rewarded with yields on their investments, giving them indirect Bitcoin exposure in the same way a spot ETF does. However, Saylor’s company began raising funds from investors before the SEC approved spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in January last year.

    "$2,200,000 in play," Keiser reacts 

    Since November 2024, when Bitcoin began to score new all-time highs one after another due to various factors, the main one being Donald Trump’s victory in the president election, MicroStrategy has accelerated its Bitcoin accumulation process and started to buy BTC a lot more frequently. After Bitcoin went up higher than $100,000, Saylor gave a huge party in his Florida house to celebrate this event. Many crypto entrepreneurs, financial experts, influencers and journalists attended it on Sayolor’s invitation.

    Its most recent purchase features a whopping $1.1 billion worth of Bitcoin bought by the company. Now, MicroStrategy holds 471,107 BTC valued at roughly $50 billion. Saylor’s personal net worth soared from $1.9 billion in 2024 to $9.4 billion in January this year.

    Keiser published the Forbes cover with Saylor on it and commented “$2,200,000 in play,” reaffirming his earlier ultra-bullish Bitcoin price prediction. At the time of writing this material, the world’s leading cryptocurrency is changing hands at $104,420 per coin after losing the $106,000 level overnight – a 2.46% decline.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
