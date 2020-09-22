LTC Transaction Volume Up 104.7% Due to Litecoin-based RPG Litebringer

A dev from the Litecoin team has tweeted that the amount of transactions on the Litecoin chain has skyrocketed thanks to a blockchain role-play game (RPG) based on Litecoin called Litebringer, in which LTC is directly used.
Glassnode analytics provider has tweeted similar data, pointing out that the transaction volume on Litecoin has increased 104.7 percent over the past 24 hours.
An RPG is raising LTC adoption and utility
In a recent tweet, Jon Moore tweeted that the current active use of the Litebringer RPG has been pushing the volume of LTC transactions high.
He referred to the RPG as the driving factor since players have to learn about LTC in the game and are obliged to use the coin as the internal currency of the game.
In a tweet published earlier, Moore explains that, in this game, all goods and services are priced in LTC. Therefore, owning LTC is a condition that you cannot avoid if you want to play.
But the best part about it is everyone playing game has to learn about LTC and it’s use as a currency. You cannot play unless you have some lites.
Glassnode analytics collector has provided similar data amount the boost in volume of LTC transactions (1-day MA). According to the tweet, it has increased 104.7 percent in the past 24 hours and hit 241,382.247.
About Litebringer
The game was launched last week by CIPsoft. It portrays a fantasy world and runs on the Litecoin chain. Players can earn LTC as rewards for completing quests and making trades between each other and in-game characters.
A Medium article by Dapp.com says that the game's appearance is directly linked to the work of the Litecoin blockchain. In-game incentives are determined by the hash of the block.
Every move you make in the game is a transaction in the Litecoin blockchain that creates value. Every weapon, item and even your characters can be traded safely and without limits, thanks to the power of cryptocurrency.