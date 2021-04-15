Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Start Accumulating BTC First Time Since It Was $12,000: Glassnode

News
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 16:01
article image
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode agency chart shows that long-term holding whales and miners have begun to accumulate Bitcoin instead of selling it first time since mid-fall last year
A Twitter user going under the name "Documenting Bitcoin" has shared a Glassnode chart that shows that holder addresses on which Bitcoin is stored long-term have begun accumulating more Bitcoin for the first time since October-November 2020, when BTC was worth around $11,500 and close to $12,000.

As per the chart, from November to now, miners and other long-term holders have been dumping Bitcoin as it grew from $13,000 and first recovered to the $20,000 peak of 2017, and again when it went higher toward $40,000 and $50,000.

BlackRock CEO Says Crypto Could Become "Great Asset Class"

As reported by U.Today earlier, Bitcoin miners started to accumulate BTC instead of selling some time ago. This chart shows that they continue to do so: the long-term holder net position change indicator keeps going green.

On Wednesday, April 14, spurred by the future Coinbase direct listing on the Nasdaq, Bitcoin set a new all-time high record in the $64,500 area.

