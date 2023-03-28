Litecoin (LTC) Price Reacts as CFTC Alleges Cryptocurrency Is Commodity: Details

Tue, 03/28/2023 - 08:21
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Litecoin confirmed as commodity, according to new classification by CFTC
Litecoin (LTC) Price Reacts as CFTC Alleges Cryptocurrency Is Commodity: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Though there is a regulatory gloom over the digital currency ecosystem today, Litecoin (LTC) seems unperturbed by what the future holds in this regard, per its current classification by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

As detailed in the lawsuit by the regulator against Binance exchange, Litecoin was listed alongside other top digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), as well as Tether (USDT) and Binance USD (BUSD) as commodities.

The clarity provided is exciting for the community as American regulators have constantly been cracking down on companies in the Virtual Asset service space for issues related to the status of the assets they support.

Litecoin's price trailed the bigger industry slump over the past 24 hours by dropping 4.31% of its price to $87.44. Unlike many assets in its league, Litecoin is maintaining a very promising price resilience when the week-to-date growth is highlighted. The digital currency is up by 10.37% within this time frame.

The status of Litecoin has not been under dispute as much as many other digital currencies, especially Ethereum. While the SEC has recently tagged Ethereum as a security, getting a new nod from the CFTC is considered a very promising one for the Litecoin community.

Undeterred halving sentiment

According to many commenters in the Litecoin community, clarity on the status of the digital currency offered by the CFTC will give an additional boost concerning the forthcoming halving event, which is less than 130 days away.

With certainty about the regulatory future of Litecoin, the digital currency can follow its defined growth curve ahead of the halving event and even progress on a steady upshoot afterward. With the CFTC naming Litecoin as a commodity, new bullish sentiment is now engulfing the community, which may help propel additional stacking of the cryptocurrency in the short to midterm.

article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

