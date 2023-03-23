Litecoin (LTC) up 12% Amid Broader Halving Anticipation

Thu, 03/23/2023 - 08:48
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Litecoin halving set for August this year might be setting stage for LTC pump
Litecoin (LTC) up 12% Amid Broader Halving Anticipation
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

It is Litecoin's turn to lead market momentum as the broader digital currency ecosystem slips into a more systemic bearish price correction. According to data from CoinMarketCap, Litecoin is trading at a price of $88.09, up 8.08% over the past 24 hours. The recent price growth is complementary to its week-to-date (WTD) price jump of 12.11%.

Litecoin is one of the legacy crypto pioneers created back in 2011 with codes based on the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol. Drawing on the similarities between both protocols as a proof-of-work (PoW) network, Litecoin also undergoes a halving event, with the next one due in August this year.

It is not surprising that Litecoin's growth momentum has decoupled from that of Bitcoin as investors are pricing in the next halving already. According to insights from top crypto market analyst Rekt Capital, citing one of his old analyses on prospective Litecoin price action, the recent upsurge and decoupling can be attributed to the upcoming halving event.

Halving is an on-chain process through which PoW digital currency protocols split the rewards paid out to miners by half. It is deflationary in nature and is generally linked to an eventual price upsurge.

          
            
                           
          
   
         
                        
                         
         
       

Related
Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details

Litecoin primed for growth

Since its introduction, Litecoin has experienced many stages of the market cycle or era, including the recent crypto winter. By a very wide margin, digital currency remains a major benchmark of resilience for price growth irrespective of market outlook.

While stability is one of its watchwords, a tag that is deemed a luxury for other competing protocols like Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Solana (SOL), Litecoin has a fairly decent Return on Investment (ROI), according to CoinMarketCap data.

In all, Litecoin has a wide adoption curve as a payment token, and these factors make it primed for growth in the mid- to long term.

#Litecoin
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ripple CTO Reacts to Coinbase Getting SEC Wells Notice
03/23/2023 - 06:07
Ripple CTO Reacts to Coinbase Getting SEC Wells Notice
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Breaking: Tron (TRX) Price Plunges as SEC Sues Justin Sun
03/22/2023 - 19:42
Breaking: Tron (TRX) Price Plunges as SEC Sues Justin Sun
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 22
03/22/2023 - 19:00
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk