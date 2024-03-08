Litecoin (LTC) Dusts BTC, ETH and DOGE as Payment Protocol

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Litecoin (LTC) is in the spotlight this week as data from crypto payments processor Bitpay uncovered its dominance over its top rivals, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE), among others. The Bitpay data shows that Litecoin dominates by 41.76% per its total transaction count, a figure that marks its all-time high (ATH) score.

One of the primary use cases of cryptocurrencies is their role as payment alternatives. Bitpay makes this possible by onboarding merchants or businesses, giving crypto holders easier access to pay for goods and services. Despite the popularity and general market dominance of Bitcoin, it takes only about 24.36% of the total transaction count, as measured by Bitpay.

Ethereum, known for its robust decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, recorded 9.05% dominance, while pioneering meme coin protocol Dogecoin (DOGE) saw its dominance pegged at 6.8%. Other digital currencies profiled include Polygon (MATIC) with 5.06% dominance, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) with 5.59% and USDC with the lowest cut at 3.69%.

BREAKING: #Litecoin is the #️⃣ 1️⃣ #crypto for payments!! Reaching a new ATH of over 41% of all payments on the world's leading crypto payment processor @Bitpay!!! $LTC is the market leader in real use.. More people #PayWithLITECOIN than the other 3 combined!! pic.twitter.com/RPnYacJiF0 — Litecoin (@litecoin) March 7, 2024

While Litecoin has been an underdog for some time with its ranking further sliding downward as newer protocols take centerstage, the protocol considers this payment dominance a major milestone that might help refocus attention on what it has to offer.

Litecoin price outlook

Litecoin is one of the pioneering coins and has been one of the top-ranked digital currencies for a long time. However, it has lost its luster since failing to innovate as well as its peers in the industry.

At the time of writing, Litecoin is changing hands for $87.75, up by 2.07% in the past 24 hours. Litecoin has failed to capitalize on the Bitcoin-fueled rally since the start of this year. In the year-to-date (YTD) period, Litecoin has only managed to soar 19.71% compared to Bitcoin’s 58%.

Litecoin might capitalize on the renewed interest in LTC as a payment coin and its growing transaction count in hopes of reviving its growth momentum following its last halving event in August 2023.