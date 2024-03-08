Advertisement
Litecoin (LTC) Dusts BTC, ETH and DOGE as Payment Protocol

Godfrey Benjamin
Litecoin (LTC) pulls weight against Bitcoin as preferred payment option on Bitpay
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 11:30
Litecoin (LTC) Dusts BTC, ETH and DOGE as Payment Protocol
Litecoin (LTC) is in the spotlight this week as data from crypto payments processor Bitpay uncovered its dominance over its top rivals, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE), among others. The Bitpay data shows that Litecoin dominates by 41.76% per its total transaction count, a figure that marks its all-time high (ATH) score.

One of the primary use cases of cryptocurrencies is their role as payment alternatives. Bitpay makes this possible by onboarding merchants or businesses, giving crypto holders easier access to pay for goods and services. Despite the popularity and general market dominance of Bitcoin, it takes only about 24.36% of the total transaction count, as measured by Bitpay.

Ethereum, known for its robust decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, recorded 9.05% dominance, while pioneering meme coin protocol Dogecoin (DOGE) saw its dominance pegged at 6.8%. Other digital currencies profiled include Polygon (MATIC) with 5.06% dominance, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) with 5.59% and USDC with the lowest cut at 3.69%.

While Litecoin has been an underdog for some time with its ranking further sliding downward as newer protocols take centerstage, the protocol considers this payment dominance a major milestone that might help refocus attention on what it has to offer.

Litecoin price outlook

Litecoin is one of the pioneering coins and has been one of the top-ranked digital currencies for a long time. However, it has lost its luster since failing to innovate as well as its peers in the industry.

At the time of writing, Litecoin is changing hands for $87.75, up by 2.07% in the past 24 hours. Litecoin has failed to capitalize on the Bitcoin-fueled rally since the start of this year. In the year-to-date (YTD) period, Litecoin has only managed to soar 19.71% compared to Bitcoin’s 58%.

Litecoin might capitalize on the renewed interest in LTC as a payment coin and its growing transaction count in hopes of reviving its growth momentum following its last halving event in August 2023.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

