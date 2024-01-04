Advertisement
Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Top BitPay Rankings

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Litecoin achieves new all-time high in BitPay transactions, surpassing Bitcoin with a 38.25% share as Dogecoin's practical uses in commerce continue to expand
Thu, 4/01/2024 - 20:38
Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Top BitPay Rankings
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Litecoin (LTC) has emerged as the frontrunner in BitPay's payment processing service. 

According to the latest data released by the Litecoin Foundation, Litecoin has hit a new all-time high, accounting for 38.25% of all BitPay transactions. 

This figure not only cements its position as the preferred choice for consumers but also marks a significant milestone for the digital currency, commonly referred to as the silver to Bitcoin's gold.

A surge in Litecoin usage

With its 38.25% usage rate, LTC has surpassed Bitcoin's 23.24%, which has long been the dominant currency in the digital space. 

Ripple Nearing Pivotal Court Date

Ethereum (ETH), holding a 10.45% share, continues to be a staple in the crypto transactions space, likely due to its smart contract capabilities and the substantial ecosystem built around its technology. 

Dogecoin (DOGE), initially started as a meme, has proven its transactional utility with a respectable 7.38%, showcasing the power of community support and branding in the cryptocurrency market. 

Even more niche players like MATIC and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are making their presence felt with 5.09% and 6.18%, respectively.

The versatility of crypto payments

Users can now spend Litecoin, Dogecoin, and other coins with BitPay across a myriad of industries, ranging from purchasing gold and jewelry to buying cars and electronics. 

Crypto coins have expanded their utility to donations, real estate transactions, booking travel arrangements, and a myriad of other things.  

BitPay ensures a seamless transaction experience for users, which has undoubtedly contributed to its growing use. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya

