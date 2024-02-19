Advertisement
XRP, Litecoin (LTC) Witness Stunning $1 Million Inflow Surge

Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP, Litecoin (LTC) shine as investors pour $2.45 billion into crypto funds
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 16:40
XRP, Litecoin (LTC) Witness Stunning $1 Million Inflow Surge
XRP and Litecoin (LTC), two of the oldest and most popular cryptocurrencies on the market, have witnessed a record-breaking surge in inflows as investors poured over $1 million into crypto funds focused on these assets.

According to data from CoinShares, a leading provider of digital asset investment products, XRP and LTC saw inflows of $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, in the week ending on Feb. 16, 2024.

The inflows to XRP and LTC come amid a record-breaking fund surge in the crypto market.

According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw record weekly inflows of $2.45 billion, with year-to-date inflows reaching an astonishing $5.2 billion. These inflows, together with recent positive price movements, have pushed total assets under management (AuM) to $67 billion, the highest level since December 2021.

Bitcoin received more than 99% of the inflows, although other investors used the chance to add to their short-Bitcoin bets, which received $5.8 million. Ethereum has also benefited, witnessing $21 million in inflows.

Solana's recent outage has had an impact on sentiment, with outflows totaling $1.6 million. Altcoins such as Avalanche, Chainlink and Polygon received $1 million, 0.9 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

XRP and LTC are presently trading at $0.558 and $71.24, with market capitalizations of $30.47 billion and $5.28 billion, respectively. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP and LTC are now the sixth and twentieth largest cryptocurrencies, respectively. 

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

