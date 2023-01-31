Litecoin (LTC) 80% Growth Triggered by These Two Key Reasons

Tue, 01/31/2023 - 12:02
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Litecoin (LTC) up 80% since November thanks to these two forces, but here's what's next
Litecoin (LTC) 80% Growth Triggered by These Two Key Reasons
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Since the end of the first 10 days of November, the price of Litecoin has risen by 80% to $97.77 per LTC, the highest in eight months. The unprecedented growth of this dino coin, as old cryptocurrencies like Litecoin are called, can be attributed to two key causes.

The first reason is suggested by data from crypto analytics portal Santiment. According to it, none other than large holders of Litecoin have filled the coin's quotes with "cash powder." Thus, over the past seven months, addresses holding between 100 and 10,000 LTC have added a combined 1.15 million coins, which is 0.5% of Litecoin's total supply.

Related
Litecoin (LTC) Eyes Enormous Whale Activity, Here Are 2 Major Reasons

Having started accumulating at the end of July, these crypto sharks took the chance to fill their bags when Litecoin was quoted at less than $60 per coin.

Litecoin (LTC) halving

The second reason is a landmark event awaiting Litecoin in less than 200 days. It is about halving, that is, reducing rewards for each LTC mined. The event is projected to take place as early as August 2023 at block height 2,520,000.

Related
Litecoin (LTC) May Rally Post-Halving, This Historic On-Chain Data Shows

As reported by U.Today, the halving of Litecoin and other proof-of-work tokens can be classified as an event that positively affects cryptocurrency prices. At the same time, it is important to understand that this is not an axiom, and even if an event leads to a rise in the price of LTC, it may also be preceded by a fall in the face of a large-scale correction on the market.

#Litecoin #Litecoin News #Litecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image 'Solana Killer' Aptos (APT) Soars 390% and Becomes Most Profitable Crypto of Month, Here's How
01/31/2023 - 16:07
'Solana Killer' Aptos (APT) Soars 390% and Becomes Most Profitable Crypto of Month, Here's How
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Staked on Lido Finance Sets New Milestone: Details
01/31/2023 - 15:53
Ethereum (ETH) Staked on Lido Finance Sets New Milestone: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) up 52% MTD, Here Are Two Crucial Factors That Triggered Price
01/31/2023 - 15:43
Cardano (ADA) up 52% MTD, Here Are Two Crucial Factors That Triggered Price
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin