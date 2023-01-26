Litecoin (LTC) Eyes Enormous Whale Activity, Here Are 2 Major Reasons

Thu, 01/26/2023 - 09:31
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Litecoin (LTC) halving attracts major whales, price reacts in kind
Litecoin (LTC) Eyes Enormous Whale Activity, Here Are 2 Major Reasons
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As reported by crypto analytics portal Santiment, big whale activity on Litecoin (LTC) has literally exploded in cash. Thus, the amount of transactions by large investors, that is, those of $1 million or more, has reached levels comparable to the highs of 2022.

There are few obvious reasons why crypto whales have settled in Litecoin's waters. The first is the general "greening" of the crypto market, with its capitalization adding 32% at the start of the year and reaching the $1 trillion level again.

As Santiment points out, the previous two times large investors started operating millions in Litecoin, the LTC price had risen by 37% and 33% thereafter.

Related
Shiba Inu Surpasses Litecoin (LTC) as SHIB Reaches Two Important Milestones

Litecoin halving

The second reason could be the fact that Litecoin will be halved this August, and the reward for a mined block will be lowered. This has happened twice before with LTC, in 2015 and 2019, and both times the price of the coin has risen extensively.

Interestingly, each time Litecoin started rising 200-230 days before the event, and this time was no exception but instead fit perfectly into the crypto market's revival at the beginning of the year.

Related
Litecoin (LTC) May Rally Post-Halving, This Historic On-Chain Data Shows

At the moment, Litecoin is trading at $88.85, and as long as the crypto market tends to go up, a decline is unlikely. However, to think that such a favorable market environment will last until August seems reckless, given global and economic conditions.

#Litecoin News #Litecoin #Litecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Chainlink (LINK) Sets New Network Milestone: Details
01/26/2023 - 11:08
Chainlink (LINK) Sets New Network Milestone: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Now шn Bull Phase, Here's Why: CryptoQuant CEO
01/26/2023 - 10:55
Bitcoin (BTC) Now шn Bull Phase, Here's Why: CryptoQuant CEO
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details
01/26/2023 - 10:43
Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide