LINK, DOT, ADA and TRX Price Analysis for September 9

Most of the coins have come back to the green zone except for Bitcoin (BSV). It is the only crypto from the Top 10 list that is suffering from a bearish mood.
The key data for Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX) today:
Name
Ticker
Market Cap
Price
Volume (24h)
Change (24h)
Chainlink
LINK
|$4,283,752,923
|$12.24
|$1,402,595,288
|5.63%
Polkadot
DOT
|$3,770,358,803
|$4.42
|$493,151,049
|3.90%
Cardano
ADA
|$2,396,926,012
|$0.092449
|$774,823,754
|1.77%
TRON
TRX
|$2,441,151,128
|$0.034066
|$3,023,173,511
|2.92%
LINK/USD
Chainlink (LINK) is the top gainer from our list. The price of the altcoin has risen by 5.63% over the previous 24 hours.
On the daily chart, Chainlink (LINK) is about to make a retest of the local resistance level at $13.40 before a drop continues. The trading volume is still low, which means that bulls have no chances of making a reversal and returning the rate of the altcoin to the local peak at almost $20.
Chainlink is trading at $12.35 at press time.
DOT/USD
The rate of Polkadot (DOT) has also significantly increased over the last day. The coin has gained almost 4% since yesterday, while the price over the last week has declined -26.11%.
From a technical point of view, Polkadot (DOT) is trading similarly to Chainlink (LINK) as short-term growth is also the most likely price action.
Although there is a high concentration of liquidity above, the buying trading volumes are not enough to update the previously reached peaks. In this case, Polkadot (DOT) can make a false breakout of the $4.95 mark, followed by a continued drop.
Polkadot is trading at $4.46 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is gaining the least from our list. The price of the altcoin has increased by only 1.77% since yesterday.
Cardano (ADA) is not an exception to the rule. On the 4H chart, the altcoin is forming a bullish divergence. However, the buying volume is too low for a continued rise. For this reason, traders may expect short-term growth to $0.0972 before a further drop continues.
Cardano is trading at $0.093 at press time.
TRX/USD
The rate of TRON (TRX) has increased by 2.92% since yesterday, while the decline over the last week has made up 9.50%.
Although TRON (TRX) is located in the green zone, it short-term growth has come to an end. The coin failed to fix above the resistance at $0.035, which means that bulls are not strong enough for a reversal. In this case, the continued decline to the support at $0.032 can be considered the main scenario.
TRON is trading at $0.034 at press time.