LimeWire Considers XRP Integration for Token Sale

LimeWire, the once-controversial peer-to-peer file-sharing platform turned content creation hub, is considering integrating Ripple's XRP cryptocurrency as a payment method for the ongoing public sale of the LimeWire Token (LMWR).

In a tweet posted May 6, LimeWire called on the Ripple community to voice their support, promising that if the tweet received 300 retweets, XRP would go live on the platform the following day.

This comes shortly after the platform integrated Cardano's ADA as a payment method for its public token sale, following an enthusiastic response from the Cardano community.

In the early 2000s, LimeWire gained significant fame for its music-sharing capabilities, allowing users to easily share and download files, including music, videos and documents. However, the platform's ease of use and lack of content filters made it an easy target for illegal file sharing, such as unauthorized distribution of copyrighted material.

The curtain fell on LimeWire in 2010 when the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) filed a lawsuit against the platform for copyright infringement, marking the end of one of the internet's most infamous file-sharing services.

Rising from the ashes of its controversial past, LimeWire reemerged with a new focus and business model. The platform pivoted from P2P file sharing to become a haven for content creators.

Should the Ripple community rally behind the XRP integration, LimeWire would broaden its reach and potential user base.